Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India, Check price and specs here

Volkswagen has launched the exclusive edition of the Volkswagen Tiguan. The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets some minor updates as compared to the original edition. The SUV has an ex-showroom price of Rs 33.49 lakh.

The update of the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition is mentioned below in detail.

Design

In terms of exterior, the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets 18-inch Sebring Sterling Silver alloy wheels along with aluminium pedals and dynamic hubcaps. The special edition SUV also gets load protectors and exterior badges that make it different than the others. The rest of the design remains the same. The SUV gets a redesigned LED headlamp. The fog lamps are triangular in shape. The headlamps are integrated with daytime running lights (DRLs) in a single unit and get adaptive control.

Engine and cabin

Under the hood of the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition is a 2.0-litre petrol turbocharged engine that churns out a power of 190bhp and a peak torque of 320Nm. It is mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as a standard unit. The SUV gets an option for a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Speaking about the cabin of the SUV gets Vienna leather upholstery that looks really nice. The panoramic sunroof gives the passengers a premium experience as they travel in the SUV. Some of the other features offered on the SUV are digital instrument cluster, 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with a virtual cockpit, electrically-adjustable driver seat, climate control, ambient lighting,Type-C USB ports etc. The infotainment system gets support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety

Some safety features offered on the Volkswagen Tiguan will include cruise control, six airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), ESP, rear-view camera, hill descent control, and many more.