Volkswagen launches Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition in India at price tag of Rs 16.3 lakh

Volkswagen has launched the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition in India at a price tag of Rs 16.3 lakh. This edition of the car is priced the same as that of the mid-spec Taigun GT trim. It is important to mention that the GT Edge Trail Edition is based on the GT Trim. There are only cosmetic updates on the SUV and the mechanical specs of the device remain the same.

Speaking about the updates on the GT Edge Trail Edition we get ‘Trail’ badge on the tailgate along with special decals on the rear fenders, doors as well as C-pillars. The Trail Edition gets functional roof rails along with blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. The front brake calipers are red in colour while the paint options include Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver as well as Candy White.

When it comes to the inside, we get black seat upholstery (it has contrasting red stitching). The Trail word is embossed in the seats. Other features are already available on the Taigun GT trim. This means we get 10-inch infotainment touchscreen along with wireless phone connectivity as well as charging. We also get rear camera, TPMS, automatic headlamps, and other features. The features that we do not get in the model include a sunroof, cruise control, a fully digital instrument cluster, full LED headlamps as well as six airbags. However, we do get a dashcam (that casts on 2-inch IPS LCD display) in order to record internal and external visuals.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is offered in 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 150hp of power and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition rivals the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

