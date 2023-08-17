Vespa Justin Bieber edition launched in India, Gets a price tag of Rs 6.45 lakh

Vespa has been one of the iconic scooter manufacturers around the world and the brand has launched a special edition of the Vespa Sprint model in India. Vespa has launched the Justin Bieber edition in India and the special edition scooter will cost Rs 6.45 lakh. This edition of the scooter is imported to India as a Completely Bulit Unit (CBU) and is available for pre-orders now.

The specialty of this edition of the scooter is that it is designed by Singer Justin Bieber and offers some aesthetic changes over the existing Vespa 150. Speaking about the design of the scooter, we get it in white colour and the colour extends to the saddle, spokes as well as grips. There are flames drawn on the body panels and name of the singer is mentioned at the bottom of the body panel.

“The ability to create something that you know is going to inspire somebody else is so important to me”, mentioned Justin Bieber. It is needless to mention that the special edition of the Vespa is meant for die-hard fans. If you are one of them, fell free to book it at your nearest dealership.

Key specs of the scooter

The Vespa Justin Bieber edition is based on the Vespa Sprint 150 that is available in the US market. A 155cc, single-cylinder engine is offered on the scooter and it makes 12.5hp and 12.4Nm of torque. The engine is compliant to the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. It gets 12-inch wheels at both ends and 200mm front disc. On the rear it gets 140mm drum brake. In terms of ABS we get single-channel ABS. Speaking about the dash of the scooter, we get a TFT dash along with Bluetooth connectivity. We dash also gets app compatibity too.