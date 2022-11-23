Updated Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets launched in India, offers more efficient engine

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated Eeco in the Indian market. The updated Eeco van offers a more efficient engine and the prices of the van starts at Rs 5.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Eeco is used for private as well as for commercial purposes. For those who are unknown, the Maruti Eeco is offered in petrol as well as in CNG variants.

In terms of design, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is offered in the same design as offered in the previous generation model. The van is powered by a 1.2 litre NA, K-Series engine and is claimed to be more fuel efficient than the previous generation. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out maximum power of 80.7Ps while the peak torque is 104Nm. On the other hand, the CNG variant of the updated Eeco offers 71.65Ps power and 95Nm of torque.

When it comes to features of the van, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets refreshed digital instrument cluster, reclining seats, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, child lock for doors and windows and much more. The fuel efficiency of the Maruti Eeco is expected to be up to 20.20 kmpl, claimed the company. Similarly, the CNG variant of the same offers a mileage of 27.05 km/kg.

The Maruti Eeco is offered in multiple colour variants including Solid White, Metallic Glistening Grey, Metallic Brisk Blue, Metallic Silky Silver, and Pearl Midnight Black etc. The Eeco is offered in 13 variants including Tour and Ambulance. The prices of the Maruti Eeco start at Rs 5.10 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.13 lakh. The Tour V-5 Seater standard variant costs Rs 5.10 lakh and is the base variant. The top variant of the van is the Eeco Ambulance and it costs Rs 8.13 lakh.

The Maruti Eeco is used for multiple commercial purposes (including cargo) and also for transportation purposes. Maruti Eeco is the successor to the Maruti Omni van and does not have any competition in its segment.