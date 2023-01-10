TVS launches TVS Metro Plus 110 commuter motorcycle in Bangladesh, Check Specs here

TVS MetroPlus 110 commuter motorcycle has been launched in Bangladesh at a starting price of 1.25 lakh Taka. The TVS Metro Plus motorcycle is the re-badged version of the TVS Star City Plus that is sold in India. The key features of the motorcycle include a stylish dual-tone muscular tank, LED headlamp, stylish duel tone seat and much more.

The TVS Metro Plus is available in red black, blue silver and titanium grey. While the drum brake variant costs Rs 1,24,900 Taka, the disc brake variant costs Rs 1,29,900 Taka.

Specifications

The TVS MetroPlus 110 is powered by 109.7 cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, 4-speed, air-cooled, SOHC, and SI engine. The maximum power of the motorcycle is 8.29 BHP or 8.4 PS @7500 rpm. On the other hand, the maximum torque offered is 8.7 Nm @5000 rpm. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 113kg while the fuel tank capacity is 10 litres. The wheels of the motorcycle are alloy while the front disc is 240mm. The back brake is 110mm drum.

While the maximum speed of the motorcycle is 80 kmph, the mileage is 86 kmpl. The features that aid performance are all gear electric start, service reminder, 5 step adjustable shock absorbers, mobile charging, and much more.