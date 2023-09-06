TVS Apache RTR 310 India launch today: Expected price, design, features

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is all set to launch in the Indian market at 5.39 on September 6, 2023. Ahead of today’s launch event, the automobile maker has revealed the design of its headlight/DRLs via a new teaser video of the Apache RTR 310 bike. The teaser mainly showed the overall silhouette of the bike, along with the full LED lights.

TVS has released multiple teasers of the bike over the last few days. These teasers have revealed several features and design details of the new RTR 310.

Now, the price of the upcoming Apache RTR 310 has also been revealed ahead of the official launch. As per reports, the upcoming motorcycle is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Though, the price of the bike has not been officially revealed yet. The company has already started the bookings of the bike with the pre-booking amount being Rs 3,100.

The bike will rival the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310R, Bajaj Dominar 400, Triumph Speed 400, and the Honda CB300R after launch.

TVS Apache RTR 310 features, powertrain

The Apache RTR 310 is said to have similar features as the BMW G310R and the Apache RR 310. But, it will be coming with different front fascia, alloy wheels, exhaust system, and a vibrant array of colours.

It will coming with a steel trellis frame, which is similar to that of it’s sibling RR 310. However, the rear subframe is different and looks like a composite unit. As mentioned above, it will feature full-LED lights.

The bike will feature a split-seat design reminiscent of the RR310, a redesigned tail lamp unit, and a unique tyre hugger that also holds the number plate and turn indicators.

The Apache RTR 310 will come with a new square-shaped TFT display. In addition, it might also get TVS’s SmartXonnect connectivity suite, which includes navigation assistance, ride analytics, ride planning, and access to calls and SMS.

The Apache RTR 310 will be offered with the same reverse-inclined 312.2cc, liquid-cooled engine as the Apache RR 310. The Motor is expected to make 34bhp and 27Nm of peak torque. The single-cylinder, four-valve motor will be paired with a six-speed gearbox. It will also have an assist and slipper clutch. The bike could have four ride modes- Sport, Track, Urban, and Rain.

The upcoming Apache bike will ride on 43mm USD front forks and the suspension duties will be performed by a preload-adjustable monoshock. However, the teaser videos and spy photos have revealed that the TVS Apache RTR 310 will feature a different design for the alloy wheels than that of the RR 310. Meanwhile, the braking duties will be carried by disc brakes at both ends, and dual-channel ABS for safety.