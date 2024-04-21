Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition unveiled for global markets

Bentley has unveiled the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition for the global markets. Bentley has offered a special cosmetic update on the SUV and that makes it stand out of the regular edition. The Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition will be available with Bentayga S as well as the S Hybrid version.

Bentley Bentayga S Black edition offers the same engine as offered with the Bentayga S. The key specs of the car include rear-wheel steering, Dynamic Ride system, sporty exhaust and much more. The Bentley Bentayga S Black edition is offered in 550hp, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as well as 462hp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol-hybrid powertrain. The 4.0-litre engine can go from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds while the 3.0-litre engine offers 0-100kph in 5.3 seconds. The SUV gets 500mm water wading capability along with four off-road modes – Snow and wet, Grass, Dirt and gravel, Mud and Trail.

When it comes to the interior of the SUV, we get all-black cabin and the seats are wrapped in new Beluga leather. When it comes to the interior of the SUV we get the seats, dashboard, doors, centre console in black. Bentley uses carbon fibre at multiple places and there is a use of Dark Chrome pack too.

On the exterior of the SUV, we get ‘Bentley Wings’ logo finished in black. This is the first time the company has done so. The 22-inch alloy wheels are offered in dark tint and so are the headlights. There are seven accents to choose from and these accents are offered on bumpers (both), side skirts, rear spoiler, and the brake callipers. The colours include Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Ice, Hyper Green, and Beluga. We also get a Black Edition badge on the D-pillar.