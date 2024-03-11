This automobile company is offering more than Rs 60,000 discounts for four-wheelers, Check details

The well-known automobile giant, Maruti is offering great discounts for its four-wheelers for March. As per official reports, the Maruti Arena dealers are offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and other benefits on nearly the entire model line-up.

Reportedly, the Maruti Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift and Dzire, all get the same discounts this month as in February. However, there are no offers for the Brezza compact SUV and Ertiga MPV.

Here’s how many offers or discounts you can expect from different models of Maruti:

Maruti Alto K10

You can avail of most benefits from the Maruti Alto K10. This four-wheeler doesn’t have any direct rival in the market. The Maruti Alto K10 comes with a 67hp, 1.0-litre engine that can be opted with a 5-speed manual or AMT. Reportedly, this car will have a discount of Rs 62,000, while the manual versions have up to Rs 57,000 off. The Maruti Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

The Maruti S-Presso comes with the same 67hp, 1.0-litre engine just like Alto K10, meanwhile, the S-Presso AMT variants have larger discounts. The offer price for this four-wheeler is to the tune of Rs 61,000. Maruti S-Presso range is priced from Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

The rival of Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio also has a three-cylinder 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, along with the same gearbox options. For this four-wheeler, you can avail benefits worth Rs 61,000. The Maruti Celerio is priced between Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 7.10 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Wagion R comes with a 1.2-litre engine, 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options. These four-wheelers are available at the rate between Rs 6.28 lakh to Rs 7.26 lakh. One can get an offer of Rs Rs 56,000 and 36,000 in March.

Maruti Swift

The rival of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Swift has 90hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine has the more powerful Wagon R. These four-wheelers are available in price ranged between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 8.89 lakh. Meanwhile, you can avail a discount of Rs 42,000 in March.

Maruti Dzire

As similar to Swift hatch, Maruti Dzire shares the 1.2-litre engine, and manual and automatic gearbox options with the Swift. This vehicle is priced between Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh. Meanwhile, you can avail a discount of Rs 24,000 in March.

