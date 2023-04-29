Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV ad rivalry; Tata Motors issues clarification

MG Motors recently launched the most affordable electric car in India called the MG Comet EV, which will rival the Tata Tiago EV. Following its launch, an advertisement image by Tata Motors surfaced where the company promotes the Tata Tiago EV hatchback against a graphical representation of a car, which looked like the new MG Comet EV. However, the most eye-catching thing is the tagline of the image, which says “Own a car, not a cartoon”. Later, MG Motors also took a jab at the Tata Tiago EV and called it a taxi.

Tata Motors first published an image promoting its Tata Tiago EV with a ‘cartoon’ recreation of the MG Comet EV in the backdrop. It seemed like the company is mocking the MG Comet EV for its tiny size and quirky looks. Right after the alleged Tata Motors’ picture, MG Motors published some similar viral images as a rebuttal from MG India which showed ‘drive something sexy, say ‘Tata’ to taxi’, ’New school, old school’ and so on written on it.

MG is also trying to position the MG Comet EV as a cool new alternative to existing EVs and other ICE-powered city hatchbacks via this campaign.

However, Tata has issued a clarification saying that the image was not made or circulated by them. The official clarification notice stated that the image circulating on WhatsApp and several social media platforms, that showcases Tata vehicle and another OEM’s recently launched product in a distasteful manner, are not created or distributed by them. The company added that they have received many queries about them but claimed that the image was not created or distributed by them.

“We have also advised our channel partners to refrain from engaging with it in any manner. Tata Motors is governed by a robust code of conduct and follows ethical business practices,” Tata Motors added in the official statement.

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago: price in India

The MG Comet EV has been launched in India as the cheapest EV in the country with an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in a single trim level for now. In comparison, the Tata Tiago EV is available in three trims, which are priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XE trim and goes up to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for top of the line XZ+ Tech Lux variant.