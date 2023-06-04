Volkswagen launches limited edition Golf R 333, what’s so special about it

Volkswagen has launched a special edition Golf R 333 and this special edition will be exclusive to Germany only. The Limited edition is limited to only 333 units. The hatchback gets better output as compared to the regular variant and is offered with some cosmetic updates.

Updates

The Golf R 333 limited edition is offered in a Lime Yellow metallic paint and it gets a black roof too. Subtle touches of black can be found on the sides of the car. 333 is featured in number on the decals of the doors as well as on the dashboard. Buyers get the unique identity of possessing a Golf R 333 limited edition by a small plaque with its designation on the dashboard. The 19-inch alloy wheels of the car also get black treatment. The special edition gets a Harmon Kardon sound system as well as leather sports seats.

When it comes to the engine of the hatchback, it gets the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine found in Golf R. The difference between both the variants is the power output. The regular variant of the hatchback gets 323hp while the Golf R 333 get 333hp. In terms of acceleration, the special edition can reach 100kmph from 0 in just 4.6 seconds. The Golf R 333 Limited Edition can achieve a top speed of 270kmph. The other updates on the hatchback include an adjustable shock absorber, performance exhaust, and drilled disc brakes. The exhaust system on the car is supplied by Akrapovič.

Interestingly, the R 333 edition is the most powerful version of the car. However, this beautiful machine will not be available outside Germany and this can be bit painful for its global fans.

In India Volkswagen offers Virtus, Taigun, Tiguan, Polo and Vento. The company also offers a GT limited collection.