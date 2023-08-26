Tata Nexon Facelift will launch this September, Specs that you need to know the SUV

Tata Nexon has been one of the popular SUVs offered by the company in India and it occupies a major share in its segment. On the 14th of next month (i.e. September), Tata Motors will be launching the facelifted Nexon. This facelift will offer a major update in the Tata Nexon. There are numerous changes including cosmetic and mechanical on the facelifted Nexon. We have mentioned some important changes that will be present on the facelifted Nexon.

Design

In terms of front design, the Nexon gets a significant update in the form of new headlamps. The new headlamps design is similar to the bigger SUVs of the company i.e. Harrier or Safari. The facelift Nexon gets split headlamp design which features LED DRLS on the top and main headlight assembly on the front bumper. On the back the LED taillights will be sharper and will be connected via an LED brake light.

The SUV will get same 16-inch wheels and the side profile will be the same as the current model. However, the design for the alloy wheels will be new and they get a dual tone finish.

Interior

The new Tata Nexon will get an entirely different interior as compared to the current generation. It will be quite similar to that of the Tata Curvv concept. This means that the design will be minimalistic yet new. The a/c vents will also be different as compared to the current model. The new 10.25-inch touchscreen display will be offered on the facelifted variant. It is the same unit as used in the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition.

The steering wheel on the Nexon facelift will be two-spoked and there will be new digital instrument gauge cluster. The other interior features on the facelifted Nexon include 360-degree camera system, wireless smartphone charger, front parking sensors, sequential turn signals, ventilated front seats, six airbags, a new electric sunroof, and others.

Engine and Transmission

The facelift Nexon will get a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit and the exact power figures are not known yet. The engine will be offered in 7-speed DCT and will be available in the higher variants. The other engines in the car will remain the same.