Tata Nexon facelift to launch in August 2023, to offer multiple upgrades

Tata Nexon is one of the safest as well popular compact SUV offered in India. The SUV will undergo facelift and will be launched in a new avatar this year. The facelift Nexon will launch in August 2023 and it will offer multiple tech update over the current model. Additionally, the Nexon facelift will also get a new petrol engine.

Design

The facelift Nexon is expected to borrow some design elements from the Tata Curvv that was showcased recently. While the front and rear is expected to get design update, the grille will get a twin-part design with diamond shaped inserts in the lower half. A full-width LED light bar will be connecting both the headlamps and will run from one side to the another. The alloy wheels are expected to offer refreshed design too. The sides of the car will be more or less the same. The tail lamps at the rear will get a LED light bar.

When it comes to the interior of the car, Nexon gets larger sunroof along with more equipment, cooled seats, 360-degree camera and much more. It is expected that the top variants of the car will get ADAS features as well. The presence of ADAS can make the car stand out among its competitors.

Engine

Speaking about the engine of the car, the Tata Nexon will offer a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased in the Curvv ICE concept. The new engine will offer 125hp of power and 225Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will be continued to be offered in the SUV.

The production of the facelifted Nexon will start from July 2023 and the sale of the SUV will be in August. The facelifted Nexon design will also be available in the Nexon EV as well as the upcoming CNG variant.