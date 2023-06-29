Tata Nexon EV hits 50,000 sales mark

The Tata Nexon EV has crossed over 50,000 sales mark since its launch in 2020. The Electric car has achieved this sales milestone in less than four years of it’s launch. The Nexon EV prices range between Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is available in two versions – Prime and Max.

Tata Nexon EV powertrain

The Nexon EV Prime trim is offered with a 30.2kWh battery that has an ARAI-certified range of 312km. The Max comes with a larger, 40.5kWh battery with a range of 453km (MIDC). Both variants come with either a 3.3kW or a 7.2kW charger. The EV Prime is claimed to charge the battery from 10-80 percent in 60 minutes using a DC fast charger, and the EV Max can charge from 0-80 percent in 56 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger. Both versions get an IP67 rating for their batteries.

The EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor and in the Prime, develops 129hp and 245Nm of torque in Prime model, and 143hp and 250Nm in the Max version. The Tata Nexon EV Prime can reach from 0-100kph time of 9.9secs (claimed) and the EV Max can do the same sprint in a claimed nine seconds.

Tata Nexon EV features

Tata Motors features a 10.25-inch touchscreen in the XZ+ Lux trim and the EV Max Dark edition. This new infotainment system includes features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an upgraded reverse camera, and an integrated voice assistant. Other variants of the two EVs get the older, 7-inch touchscreen and both infotainment systems are paired with an 8-speaker system.

The ICE-powered Nexon is due to receive a facelift in August this year and it is expected to feature the new infotainment system as well. The Nexon EV is also expected to get similar updates and should follow the ICE version soon.

Tata Nexon EV rivals

The Nexon EV Prime and EV Max rival the newly launched Mahindra XUV400, which retails between Rs 15.99 lakh-18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).