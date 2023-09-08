Tata Nexon.ev facelift unveiled: Prices to be revealed on September 14

Tata Motors has unveiled the facelifted version of the Nexon EV, which is called Nexon.ev. This is the first time the Nexon EV has been updated since its launch. The Tata Nexon.ev has received cosmetic and features updates along with some mechanical updates.The bookings for the Nexon.ev facelift will begin starting September 9 and the prices for the will be announced on September 14, 2023.

Now let’s see what’new features and updates the Nexon.ev facelift has got.

Tata Nexon.ev: What’s New

The new Nexon.ev facelift features some new design elements. The new design is more aerodynamic, and even the new LED lighting elements are more energy efficient, said Tata Motors. It features a single-tone, body-coloured finish for the upper portion of the grille and a unique slatted design on the lower portion of the grille and the trapezoidal headlamp housings. It gets functional air vents and a full-width LED light band, which shows the charging status. The EV facelift sports the new ‘.ev’ badge at the rear.

It has also received a new design for the alloys that are identical to the ICE versions. The other exterior elements of the EV are mostly similar to the regular Nexon. It continues to have the split headlamp design with sequential LED daytime running lights (DRLs) signatures and trapezoidal housings for the main cluster, and a large grille on the lower bumper with a thick plastic bar running across it, and a faux-silver skid plate. At the rear, it feature the connected LED tail lamps, a pronounced roof-mounted spoiler and a chunky bumper with contrasting black and silver trims.

Tata Nexon.ev interior, features

The dashboard design on the Nexon.ev is shared with the regular Nexon. It is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with an all-new user interface, which will only be available on the top-spec variant. It also gets the two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, new customizable 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation display, and new touch-based HVAC controls with toggle switches.

There are some features that will only be available on the top-spec Nexon.ev facelift, which are a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, air purifier, fast charging type-C ports, single-pane sunroof, JBL-branded sound system, voice commands, OTA updates and more. Moreover, riders will be allowed to stream OTT platforms such as Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar with the help of a new Arcade.ev app suite.

For safety, Tata Nexon.ev facelift offers six airbags, front parking sensors, blind view monitor, ABS and ESC as standard, three-point seat belts for all seats, ISOFIX anchors, hill descent and ascent control, all-wheel disc brakes, panic brake alert as well as emergency and breakdown call assist.

Tata Nexon.ev powertrain, range and battery

Tata Motors has also renamed the Prime and Max variants as Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). The

The Nexon.ev MR variant draws power from a 30kWh battery with ARAI-claimed range of 325km, while the LR comes with a 40.5kWh battery with a range of 465km. The battery continues with IP67 protection levels.

Both versions now get a 7.2kW AC charger as standard. The MR battery can be charged from 10 to 100 percent in 4.3 hours, while the battery in LR takes 6 hours to be fully charged.Meanwhile, a DC fast charger can reduce the charging time to just 56 mins for both versions. The Nexon.ev now even gets V2V (vehicle to vehicle) and V2L (vehicle to load) charging capabilities, which means you can charger other electrical appliances or even another EV with the Nexon.ev. Tata Nexon.ev is claimed to be run on tires that have the lowest rolling resistance in the country.

The Nexon.ev comes with a new Gen-2 permanent magnet synchronous motor, which generates 129hp and 215Nm of torque in MR and in LR, it produces 145hp and 215Nm. Tata claims a 0-100kph sprint of 8.9 seconds for the LR, a top-speed of 150kph and improved NVH levels.

The company claimed that the engine is 20kg lighter, uses 30 percent less rare earth materials, and has improved cooling, battery management and more. It gets four-level brake regeneration that’s improved by 10-15 percent, and can be controlled through the paddle shifters.

It gets three drive modes- Eco, City and Sport.

Tata Nexon.ev variants

The MR and LR variants are further split into three core trims – Creative, Fearless and the top-spec Empowered. Tata describes these trims as ‘Personas’, and each comes with their own unique elements such as exterior colours and interior upholstery. These trims also get optional packages denoted by a ‘+’ suffix. The MR variant is available with all three trim while the LR is available with the Fearless and Empowered trims.

Tata Nexon.ev price and rivals

The Nexon.ev facelift rivals with the Mahindra XUV400 EV in the Indian market. It is expected to be priced more than the running Nexon EV, which is currently priced between Rs 14.49-19.54 lakh (ex-showroom).