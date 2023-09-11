Tata Harrier EV spotted during testing in India, Check what it might offer

Tata Harrier EV has been initially spotted while testing and it is quite sure that the SUV will be launched somewhere in 2024. The launch of Harrier EV will be a big thing for Tata as it would like to expand its EV segment further in India. The Tata Harrier was recently spotted while testing in Pune and it was initially reported by Cartoq.

The test mule of the Tata Harrier EV was camouflaged completely. However some of the features of the SUV could be seen. The SUV is overall same as the ICE unit but gets subtle changes on it. The front grille has been redesigned and it is possible that Tata will offer some change in colour of the grille.

The bumper looks quite beefy and the headlight design is expected to be different too. We can expect ADAS features on the SUV and it will include ADAS camera on front windshield. We might get Nexon EV-like LED strip on the Tata Harrier EV too. On the rear we might get dynamic turn indicators, connected LED bar and design changes.

The alloy wheel design on the EV seems different than the ICE version. We expect features like Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), forward collision alert, lane departure warning, lane change assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection on the EV Harrier.

Some important features on the EVshould include 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats etc. We do not have any details about battery capacity as well as range of the EV yet.