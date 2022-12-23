Tata Motors to launch Tata Punch EV very soon in India

Tata Motors is preparing to launch a new electric car in the form of Tata Punch EV in India. The Tata Punch EV will be launched probably in next year (mid- 2023). However, the Punch EV will be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo at New Delhi in January. The micro SUV will offer the same design as the ICE variant but will be powered by a rechargeable battery.

The Tata Punch EV will be based on the ALFA platform that is shared by the Altroz hatchback. When it comes to the powertrain, the electric Punch will get Ziptron electric powertrain that is offered on the Tata Tiago as well as the Tata Tigor EV. In terms of battery, the Tata Punch will offer two battery pack options- medium range and long range.

When it comes to the design of the Punch SUV, there will be no visible change in the exterior of the micro SUV. The interior of the car is expected to get a dark-toned theme along with electric blue accents. The tri-arrow pattern will be reflected on the seats of the car. There will be the absence of gear lever (in comparison to the ICE variant). We expect the micro SUV to make its presence on the Auto Expo in January.

Speaking about the prices of the car, we expect it to be priced around Rs 10- Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Tata Punch ICE Specs

Tata has equipped the Punch with a 1.2 litre petrol engine. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. According to ARAI, the mileage of the Tata Punch goes up to 18.97 kmpl.

The features offered by the Tata Punch along with the safety rating of 5-star (in Global NCAP) make it a worthy choice for the Indian audience who have a budget of Rs 10 lakhs. The ex-showroom prices of the car start from Rs 6 lakh and go up to Rs 9.54 lakh. The micro SUV has already achieved more than 1 lakh sales figures in India. It was launched way back in October 2021.