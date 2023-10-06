Tata Motors opens booking for Harrier and Safari facelift in India; Check what’s new

Few days back Tata Motors had teased the Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs. Now the company has opened the booking for both the SUVs. If you are interested to get one of the car models, you can book it online or walk into nearest Tata Motors dealerships. Either of the SUV can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Tata Motors has added multiple cosmetic as well feature update on the Harrier and Safari facelift. The Tata Harrier gets a heavy makeover as we find LED daytime running lights that connect from one end to another through a LED light bar. The tail lamp is in the form of slimmer tail lamp clusters. The Tata Harrier facelift is available in four variants i.e. Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless. The features on the SUV include important features like the ADAS, with Adaptive Cruise Control, 7 airbags, a new gear knob dubbed ‘Smart E-Shifter’. In the cabin of the SUV we get an illuminated logo, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-speaker JBL audio system etc.

On the other hand, the Tata Safari gets similar exterior and interior update when it comes to 5-seater Harrier. It is also offered in four variants too: Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless.

Dimensions of the Harrier are 4605 mm in length, 1922 mm in width and 1718 mm in height. On the other hand, Safari is 4668 mm in length and is 1795 mm tall.

When it comes to the engine, we do not expect any changes in the Harrier facelift or the Safari facelift.

The engine offered on both SUVs has been recently updated to BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The Kryotec 170 2.0 L Diesel engine offers 170hp power and 350Nm of torque. There is also a presence of a 6-speed automatic transmission option or a 6-speed manual gearbox option in the engine.

