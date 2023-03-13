Tata motors march 2023 offers: Get discounts up to Rs 65,000 on SUVs and cars

Tata Motors is offering some attractive benefits for buyers if they purchase cars in March 2023. Interested buyers can purchase new cars with a discount of up to Rs 65,000. Customers can avail of benefits and discounts on various models of Tata Harrier, Tata Tigor, Tata Tiago, Nexon, and Tata Safari.

The details about the March discount offers are mentioned below.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier gets the maximum discount among all Tata cars. The popular SUV gets a total discount of up to Rs 65,000. The offers include an exchange discount of Rs 40,000. The cash customer discount on the SUV is Rs 25,000.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari can be purchased with a discount up to Rs 65,000. The discount offer includes an exchange discount of Rs 40,000. However, the customer discount on the most premium SUV offered by Tata is Rs 25,000.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon gets a discount of up to Rs 60,000 for the month of March 2023. There is no exchange benefit on the EV. While Nexon EV Prime gets customer discount of Rs 60,000, EV Prime XM gets Rs 25,000 customer discount. Similarly, the Nexon Max gets a customer discount up to Rs 25,000.

Tata Tigor

Tigor ICE variant gets a total discount of up to Rs 40,000. On the other hand, CNG variant gets total discount of Rs 45,000.

On the other hand, the Tigor EV gets a discount up to Rs 80,000. This includes Rs 30,000 exchange discount and Rs 50,000 customer discount.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago gets a total discount up to Rs 40,000 for the CNG variant. Rs 20,000 is offered as exchange as well as customer discount for the car. On the other hand, the Petrol variant gets discount upto Rs 35,000. While exchange benefit is Rs 10,000, the customer discount is Rs 25,000.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz gets a total discount up to Rs 35,000. The exchange benefit is Rs 10,000 across all models. However, the customer discount varies from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Note: Kindly, refer to the nearest Tata dealer in order to know about the exact discount available on the cars. The discounts mentioned above are valid for MY 2022 vehicles.