Tata Harrier, Safari prove their safety in latest crash test, score 5-star in GNCAP

Tata Safari and Harrier have scored 5-star in the latest Global NCAP crash test and have proved their safety standards. The latest score by the Tata cars prove that the premium SUVs offered by company are as safe as the hatchback cars (i.e. Nexon and Punch). The Tata Nexon and Punch are the hatchback cars of the company that score 5 stars in the test.

The Tata Harrier and Safari score 33.05 out of the 34 points for adult occupant protection. Both the Tata SUVs get good protection when it comes to driver’s neck and head. When it comes to side impact, the Tata Harrier as well as Safari offer ample protection for the head, chest, abdomen as well as pelvis. Similarly on the side pole impact tests, the SUV offers a good protection as it gets 6 airbags as standard.

When it comes to child occupant safety, both the SUVs score 45 points out of 49. The maximum dynamic score is 24.

When it comes to interior we gets a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new two-spoke steering wheel with a lit up Tata logo, a lit-up Tata logo, a 360 degree surrounded view camera, 10 JBL speakers, and ventilated seats in the Safari. Safety has been upgraded with 11 ADAS functions, 7 airbags, and advanced ESP.

The engine on the Harrier/ Safari remains the same as the current generation. The Kryotec 170 2.0 L Diesel engine offers 170hp power and 350Nm of torque. There is also a presence of a 6-speed automatic transmission option or a 6-speed manual gearbox option in the engine. The terrain response modes on the Harrier include Normal, Rough and Wet mode. On the other hand, the multi drive modes include Eco, City and Sport.

The Tata Harrier facelift launched at Rs 15.49 lakh while the Safari facelift launched at Rs 16.19 lakh.

Note: The prices are ex-showroom price, India.