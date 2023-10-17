2023 Honda CB300R launched in India at Rs 2.40 lakh

Honda has launched the new Honda CB300R in India at a starting price of Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda CB300R will be the latest Honda model to join the company’s premium bike lineup with the latest BS6.2/OBD-2 emissions standards.

Priced at Rs 2.40 lakh, the new 2023 Honda CB300R costs Rs 37,000 less than the earlier model. The 2023 CB300R is available in Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Massive Grey Metallic colour options.

The styling of the Honda CB300R is based on the CB1000R litre-class roadster. With a muscular fuel tank, the bike weighs 146 kg. It features a circular LED headlamp, a short tail section, an upswept exhaust, a digital instrument console, an emergency stop signal and hazard light switch.

The premium bike is powered by a liquid-cooled, 286cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 31hp and 27.5Nm of torque. Even with the stringent emission norms, the single-cylinder engine continues to have the earlier power figures.

The liquid-cooled engine is still mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The CB300R’s lithe 146kg kerb weight is also carried over unchanged as are all the cycle parts.

The CB300R rides on a 41 mm upside-down fork at the front and an adjustable rear monoshock. The braking duties are handled by a 296 mm front disc and a 220 mm disc at the rear. It also has dual-channel ABS.

Honda offers the CB300R too with the emergency brake stop signal feature, which flashes the indicators in quick succession when the rider press hard on the brakes. It will help prevent accidents by showing the light as if the rider is in a panic-braking scenario.

The Honda CB300R will rival the KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, BMW G 310 R, and TVS Apache RTR 310 in the sub-400cc naked bike category. The KTM 390 Duke is priced at Rs 3.11 lakh, Triumph Speed 400 costs Rs 2.33 lakh, BMW G 310 R has a price tag of Rs 2.90 lakh and the TVS Apache RTR 310 has a price of Rs 2.43 lakh onwards.