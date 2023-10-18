Tata Harrier facelift launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15.49 lakh

Tata Harrier facelift has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Harrier facelift features an updated exterior and interior design along with new features. Tata Motors revealed the Harrier and Safari facelifts earlier this month. The bookings for both the SUVs are open for an amount of Rs 25,000.

Let’s know more about the design, feature, and specification details of the Tata Harrier facelift.

Tata Harrier facelift design

The Harrier facelift’s overall design resembles the Harrier EV shown at Auto Expo 2023. The exterior of the Harrier facelift has been revised with a new grille and split headlight design, and a full-width LED light bar above the grille. It sports a new split front bumper that is divided by a gloss black band. The Harrier facelift sports a revised bumper, and the tail-lamp housing, new LED lighting elements.

It now runs on a 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels. However, the 19-inch alloy wheels is only available with the Dark edition variants.

Tata Harrier facelift interior and features

The interior of the facelifted version of the Harrier has also been updated. It now sports a textured top panel, gloss black surfaces and leatherette padding with contrast stitching with a slim strip of LED ambient light in the dashboard. It comes with two infotainment touchscreen options – 10.25-inch and 12.3-inch, a touch-based panel for the HVAC controls.

Other features on the Harrier facelift include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new four-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata Motors logo, a new drive selector for automatic variants, a rotary knob for the drive selector with a digital display, dual-zone climate control, 10-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, rear window shades, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and more.

Safety features include up to 7 airbags (6 airbags standard across the range), ADAS, hill-hold control, three-point seat belts with reminders for all passengers, and more.

Tata Harrier facelift powertrain, variants, colours

The Harrier facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine making 170hp, 350Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The automatic gearbox is only available from the Adventure+ variant onwards. It also gets three terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet – and three driving modes (Eco, City and Sports). Tata Motors also says the suspension setup has been retuned to better suit our road conditions.

Like the Nexon facelift, Tata Motors has ditched the older nomenclature to adopt new ‘Persona-based’ trim names, and the Harrier now comes in four core trims – Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless – and gets additional packages bundled with various features that have a ‘+’ or ‘A’ suffix.

The Harrier is available in six colours – Seaweed Green, Ash Grey, Lunar White, Pebble Grey, Sunlit Yellow and Coral Red. The Oberon Black colour option is limited only to the Dark edition variants. Like in the Nexon, the trims of the Harrier facelift come with their own unique exterior and interior colour options. For example, the Fearless trims get the Sunlit Yellow colour with contrasting yellow accents inside.

Tata Harrier facelift rivals

The Harrier facelift will take on the likes of 5-seat Mahindra XUV700, diesel versions of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, as well as the MG Hector and Jeep Compass.