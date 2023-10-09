Tata Harrier facelift Brochure Out: Check the details about the variants and features

Tata Harrier facelift has been revealed and the bookings of the SUV can be made by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. You can book it online or walk into nearest Tata Motors dealerships. The Harrier facelift will be launched along with the facelift Safari.

The 2023 Tata harrier offers some features that will keep the SUV in the competition. Recently, Mahindra and MG have improved the sales of their vehicles (bigger SUVs) and Tata has registered lower sales for Harrier and Safari. The update in the features of the SUVs will make sure that they will be sold in larger numbers.

This facelift comes as a first mid-life refresh for the Harrier. The SUV is presented in Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless trims and receive an update in terms of exterior design. The features on the SUV include important features like the ADAS, with Adaptive Cruise Control, 7 airbags, a new gear knob dubbed ‘Smart E-Shifter’. In the cabin of the SUV we get an illuminated logo, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-speaker JBL audio system etc.

On the exterior Tata Harrier, gets stylish grille and bold body lines. The sequential DRLs offer great design and there is also presence of LED projector head lamp. The front fog lamps gets cornering function. This offers better visibility in foggy situations. On the other hand, the end to end connected DRLs run throughout the boot.

Dimensions of the Harrier are 4605 mm in length, 1922 mm in width and 1718 mm in height.

However, the engine on the Harrier remains the same as the current generation. The Kryotec 170 2.0 L Diesel engine offers 170hp power and 350Nm of torque. There is also a presence of a 6-speed automatic transmission option or a 6-speed manual gearbox option in the engine. The terrain response modes on the Harrier include Normal, Rough and Wet mode. On the other hand, the multi drive modes include Eco, City and Sport.