Honda City Elegant edition, Honda Amaze Elite Edition launched ahead of festive season in India

Honda City has launched special editions of Honda City and Amaze sedans in India. The launch of the special edition sedans in the market is expected to boost the sales of the company. The update in the sedans is completely cosmetic and there are no mechanical changes on it. The special edition of the sedans is offered in manual as well as automatic transmission options. Users can book the sedan online or through Honda’s dealership network.

New Features

The Honda City Elegant edition is based on the V trim of the sedan. Some of the features that offered in this special edition include trunk spoiler with LED strip, front febder garnishing and an elegant edition badge. The car also gets a sleek step illumination. In the cabin of the car, we get a wireless phone charger along with special seat covers and legroom lamp.

On the other hand, the Honda Amaze Elite Edition is based on the top-end VX trim and gets some premium features. The sedan gets cosmetic updates and premium features that are offered on the Honda City. The special edition of Amaze is offered in manual and auto transmission options too.

Both sedans are offered in the same color variants as the regular versions.

Engine

Honda City is based on a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 121PS of power and 145Nm of torque. The mileage of the sedan can be upto 18.4kmpl.

Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 90PS of power and 110Nm of torque.

Price

The Honda City Elegant edition is priced between Rs 12,57,400 to Rs 13,82,400 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Honda Amaze Elite Edition costs between Rs 9,03,900 to Rs 9,85,900 (ex-showroom).