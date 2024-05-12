3 killed, 6 critical in separate road accidents in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were killed while six others were critically injured following three separate road accidents in Odisha today.

In the first such incident, two persons were killed after the car in which they were traveling overturned near Mujagarh of Ganjam district today. The deceased persons who are said to be Jitendra Badatya and Manoj Pradhan of Bellagunhta Police station area were reportedly going towards Bhanjanagar from Phulbani when the accident occurred. Police seized the bodies and sent to the hospital for postmortem. They also seized the ill-fated vehicle and started an investigation into the matter.

Likewise, a youth was killed while two others sustained critical injures after the bikes they were going on collided head-on with each other at Chauki Chhaka under Bhograi police station limits of Balasore district. Police have started an investigation to establish the identities of the youths. They have seized the body of the deceased youth and bikes.

In the third such incident, four persons including the driver of a Concrete Mixer Truck were critically injured after the heavy vehicle overturned at Tangam village under Baliguda police station limits of Kandhamal district this evening. On being informed, the local police along with the firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued two of the four persons with the help of the local villagers and admitted them at Baliguda Hospital for treatment. Efforts are on to rescue the two workers who are still trapped under the vehicle.