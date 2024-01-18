Tata confirms Punch facelift launch in 2025

If you were expecting a facelifted version of the Tata Punch then you will be disappointed as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Unit MD, Shailesh Chandra, has revealed that India’s much popular SUV’s facelift version will be coming in 2025 or after that.

He said that “As far as the upgrade of the Punch is concerned, you know that it was launched in October 2021. The typical facelift period is three years. So, we should be expecting a facelift for the ICE version only in mid-2025, or slightly later.”

Tata Punch facelift

As it is a facelifted version, we are expecting exterior design updates to give it a new look and make it stand out from the current ICE version. Like the Tata Nexon and Harrier facelifts, the Punch facelift is expected to be updated with new design cues. It will likely sport an updated front bumper and grille along with new headlamps and a tweaked bonnet.

Moreover, it might receive some features that will make it different from the recently launched EV. The Tata Punch EV was launched at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) and has a range of 421km Range. It is offered in four variants – Smart, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered Plus.

However, it seems that the Tata Punch will not receive any powertrain updates. It will most likely come with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, and a CNG variant.

The petrol engine is good for 86hp and 113Nm, which is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.