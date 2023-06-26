Skoda reveals technical details of 2024 Skoda Kodiaq ,to launch later this year

Skoda has officially revealed the technical details of the new generation of the Skoda Kodiaq that is expected to be launched at latter part of 2023. The 2nd generation of Skoda Kodiaq will be an upgrade over its predecessors. The SUV will offer multiple changes and that includes the interior as well as the exterior.

The biggest upgrade in the SUV will be in terms of the engine. The second generation Kodiaq will get a plug-in hybrid variant which is expected to offer a range of 100km (company claimed). There will also be petrol and diesel engine variants of the Kodiaq.

Engine and types

Plug-in-hybrid variant

The 1.5-litre TSI engine will be paired with 25.7kWh battery and combining they generate a ppower of 204hp. The engine is paired with a 6-speed dual -clutch automatic gearbox. The plug-in-hybrid variant of the Kodiaq will be called Kodiaq iV and will offers a range of 100km.

Petrol variants

The SUV will get a 1.5 TSI petrol engine which will be coupled with mild-hybrid system. The engine is offered with 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. On the other hand other engine will be 2.0-litre TSI variant that will come with four-wheel-drive system. The transmission will be 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic. The engine will offer 204hp power.

Diesel

Skoda Kodiaq gets two Diesel engines i.e 2.0-litre TDI engine. However, the entry level engine will produce 150hp while the top variant will produce 193hp power. The top variant will also get a four-wheel-drive system.

Design and dimensions

The design of the Skoda Kodiaq was not revealed as it was fully covered with camouflage. However, a new grille with thicker vertical slats could be spotted. The split headlamp is paired with matrix LED unit. We can expect ADAS features on the SUV.

The new Kodiaq gets a refreshed D-pillar along with new tail-lamps.

The 2nd gen Kodiaq is 4,758mm in length, 1,864mm in width and 1,657mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,791mm while the headroom is 920mm. While the 5-seater gets a boot space of 910 litres, the 7-seater version offers 340-845 litres space.