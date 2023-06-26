Unofficial bookings for new generation of Toyota Vellfire opens in India, to launch soon

The new generation of Toyota Vellfire will be launched in India in the upcoming months. It is expected that the deliveries of the premium MPV will commence around September 2023. According to the reports by Autocar India, the unofficial bookings for the Toyota Vellfire have already started at some dealerships across the country.

The unofficial bookings of the Toyota Vellfire are set at Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and vary across outlets. Sources have revealed that the stocks of old Vellfire have been exhausted and the users who had booked the old vehicle have been upgraded to the new variant automatically. The second generation of the MPV will be offered with a TNGA-K modular platform of Toyota which is different than its predecessor. The design of the MPV remains the same. However, the new model is quite longer than the older model.

The Vellfire offers a wheelbase of three-metre –long and there is luxurious space for 6 people. The seating design is more comfortable. There is an Executive Lounge package for the MPV for the Indian audiences. There are two retractable tables for the individual captain chairs in the second row. There is also a presence of detachable control panel for the passengers to access media and climate settings. The dashboard offers fewer buttons than the outgoing model.

When it comes to engine, the new generation Toyota Vellfire gets two engine options. There is a 2.4-litre, petrol engine and a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid. The 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is coupled with CVT gearbox and offers 275hp of power. The maximum torque offered is 430Nm. The second powertrain is 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid which gets e-CVT transmission. The power output is 250hp. However, in India Toyota will offer just the Hybrid version.

Toyota will make the new Vellfire available in India in the upcoming months.