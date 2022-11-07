Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be offered in three attractive variants

The latest motorcycle that is going to be unveiled by Royal Enfield is the Super Meteor 650 and the company has teased about it on its official Twitter handle. Royal Enfield is going to unveil the Super Meteor 650 tomorrow at the EICMA in Milan and the motorcycle will be offered in multiple variants. Just like other Royal Enfield motorcycles, buyers will be able to customize the Super Meteor 650 with accessories of their choice.

The Super Meteor 650 will be offered in three different variants and will be offered in Astral, Celestial, and Interstellar variants. Each variant of the motorcycle will have some different colour schemes as well as features. Buyers can purchase their desired variant according to their needs. The accessories that are offered on the Super Meteor 650 include crash guards, touring mirrors, centre stand, pillion backrest and much more. More or less the accessories offered on the Super Meteor 650 will make the difference.

The company has been testing the Super Meteor 650 (which is basically the older sibling of the Meteor 350) on Indian roads for quite some time.

When it comes to the engine, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to offer a 649cc parallel-twin engine that is offered on currently offered on 650 twins in India. The 649cc engine offers a maximum power of 47 Bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch. The prototype of the motorcycle has been spotted for multiple times on Indian roads. After the unveiling ceremony of the Super Meteor 650, the bike is expected to be showcased at the Rider Mania from November 18 to November 20, 2022.

We expect that the price tag of the Super Meteor 650 will be around Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) as it launches in India. Currently, Royal Enfield’s 650cc segment offers Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650. While the Interceptor 650 has a starting price of Rs 2.89 lakh, while the Continental GT 650 has a starting price of Rs 3.06 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi).