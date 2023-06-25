Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 spotted testing in India

Royal Enfield is working on a new range of bikes, including adventure motorcycles, cruiser bikes, and retro-style naked bikes for the global markets and india. The two-wheeler manufacturer will likely bring the Classic 650 and Shotgun 350 to the Indian market. Both these upcoming motorcycles were spotted testing together. While the unmistakable Royal Enfield aesthetic is evident in both models, each bike possesses distinct features that set them apart.

The Shotgun 350 was seen sporting a captivating blend of retro and modern elements. The cruiser bike was equipped with white wall tires, clear lens indicators, and tall Ape-Hanger handlebars.

The upcoming cruiser will likely come with a removable seat as the rear seat seems to be bolted onto the front seat. The test mule also got spoke wheels that means tubeless tyres won’t be an option for the bike. There’s chrome styling on the signature RE headlamp cowl, which gives it a more retro feel.

The upcoming Shotgun 350 will be powered by tge same 349cc single-cylinder engine as the other 350 models from the brand. The motor produces 20-odd bhp and 27 Nm, and it’ll come paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the Classic 650 will likely be offered with the brand’s 648cc parallel-twin engine. This powerplant delivers an impressive output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 s expected to be priced at a premium over Classic 350, likely around Rs 2-2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, expected). Though the company has not made any announcement regarding the launch date of the bike we expect the Shot 350 to go on sale before the middle of next year.