Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted while testing, check the details here

There has been a craze among Indian bike lovers for the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The company is currently planning to launch the bigget version of the motorcycle i.e. classic 650. It has been spotted while testing in India and we are quite excited about its sight. Royal Enfield already offers 650cc bikes in India and this includes, Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650, and Super Meteor 650.

It is expected that the Classic 650 will be powered by the same 650cc engine that is present on the other 650cc bikes of RE. However, there will be some design similarities between the Classic 650 motorcycle and the Classic 350. The image of the test mule (initially spotted by bikewale) has shown that the motorcycle does offer some design elements similar to the Classic 350. The motorcycle gets a telescopic fork at the front while the front and back fenders look similar to the classic 350 too. There is a twin-shock absorber at the rear of the motorcycle too.

The headlight and the indicators seem to be LED-type. The headlight, tail-light, as well as side indicators, are round in structure. The fuel tank is offered in a teardrop shape. The presence of a bigger engine does make the motorcycle look bigger in terms of size.

The engine offered on the motorcycle is expected to be the same as the super meteor 650. The engine of the Super Meteor 650 is sourced from the 650 Twins-Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. The 648 cc 6-speed transmission parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine, churns out 47 PS/ 34.6 kW of max power at 7,250 rpm. On the other hand, the engine offers 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm.

Speaking about the price of the motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to cost Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the initial model. The top model is expected to cost around Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).