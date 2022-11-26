Royal Enfield Himalayan gets 3 new attractive colours, USB charger offered as standard

Royal Enfield has introduced three new attractive colours to the Himalayan ADV. The company has also introduced USB charger as standard on the motorcycle. However, there have not been any mechanical changes on the motorcycle.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan ADV is now available in Glacier Blue, Dune Brown as well as in Sleet Black. Meanwhile, the company has discontinued three colours which include Gravel Grey, Rocker Red as well as Lake Blue colours. The company mentioned that it was inspired by the Himalayan region to introduce these three colours. Speaking in simpler terms, the Glacier Blue colour was inspired by glaciers in the Himalayas. The Dune Brown colour originates from the colour present in the deserts of the Nubra Valley, Ladakh.

The USB charger that is offered on the motorcycle offers hassle-free charging on the go. Users can charge their smartphones as well as other gadgets through it. The other changes in the motorcycle include a new logo on the side panel as well as a headlight brace.

When it comes to the engine of Himalayan, it is powered by the same 411cc, air-cooled, SOHC engine. The engine churns out peak power of 24.3bhp at 6,500 rpm and maximum torque of 32Nm a maximum torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike comes with a dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) which is switchable. The Dune Brown colour variant costs Rs 2,22,400. On the other hand, Sleet Black and Sleet Blue colours get a price tag of Rs 2,23,900.

Recently, the company showcased Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 Rider Mania in Goa. The Super Meteor 650 is the third bike offered by the company that is powered by a 650cc engine.

The engine of the motorcycle is sourced from the 650 twins-Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. The 648 cc parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine outputs 47 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The engine is coupled is paired with a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle is expected to have a price tag of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

(The prices of Royal Enfield Himalayan ADV mentioned in the article are of ex-showroom Delhi).