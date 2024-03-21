Road test review of 2024 Jawa 350, See details inside

The 2024 Jawa 350 by Jawa Yezdi motorcycles was launched in India back on January 17, 2024. With a classic look similar to the original Jawa bikes from the 1970s, the motorcycle has managed to attract a massive fan following.

Meanwhile, we have the road test review of the 2024 Jawa 350. It is noteworthy mentioning that there were quite a few issues in the bike that were needed to be addressed. Some of these issues include a stiff ride quality, a ‘not-so-comfortable’ seat, and a lack of clearance.

According to a popular car and bike review website, the bike manufacturer has made a little over 30 changes in its very first update. These include a bigger engine, internal changes, modified chassis, new seat, and even a new suspension.

With the changes, the Jawa 350 has become a larger motorcycle, with an improved ground clearance. It is noteworthy mentioning that the main point of attraction of the bike is the revised chassis and a comparatively larger engine. These simple yet significant changes make it a more appealing option as compared to its predecessor.

In terms of design, the overall design of the new Jawa bike is slightly different than its predecessor. The tyres get a wider profile and the seat is more comfortable. The fenders on the motorcycle are more pronounced than before.

Speaking about the engine of the new Jawa motorcycle, it has a 334cc single-cylinder engine and that is an upgrade over the existing 294cc unit. The engine generates 22.26bhp of power and 28.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that is equipped with an assist and slip clutch. Coming to the price point, the bike stands at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). This lies about Rs 12,000 more than its predecessor.