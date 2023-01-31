PURE EV ecoDryft- India’s most affordable electric bike with 135KM range launched

India electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV has finally revealed the price of its electric motorcycle – the ecoDryft. The electric motorcycle is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-Showroom Delhi, inclusive of state subsidy) in India. The ecoDryft is launched in Black, Grey, Blue, and Red colors options.

The PURE EV ecoDryft has been designed and developed at the company’s technical and manufacturing center in Hyderabad.

PURE EV ecoDryft Price in India

PURE EV offers the new ecoDryft at a launch price of Rs 99,999. However, this price is exclusive only to New Delhi, and in other places of the country, the motorcycle cost is set at Rs 1,14,999. The on-road price will vary depending on the state-level subsidies and RTO fees respectively. The bookings for the ecoDryft are open across all of our dealerships and deliveries will begin from the 1st week of March.

PURE EV is also expanding its dealer network across all leading cities and towns. As per the company, its products is already being exported to countries in South Asia and further plans to expand into Africa and Middle Eastern markets.

PURE EV ecoDryft powertrain

The ecoDryft comes with an AIS 156 certified 3.0 KWH battery with smart BMS and Bluetooth connectivity, powered by a 3 kW motor and a digital instrument cluster. The electric motorcycle is claimed to offer a top speed of 75 kmph and an on-road range of up to 130 km with three driving modes.

Rohit Vadera, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PURE EV, stated that “Over the last two months, we deployed demo vehicles across our 100+ dealerships PAN India for test drives and received phenomenal response from the consumers. The bookings are now open for ecoDryft across all of our dealerships and delivery of the first batch of vehicles to customers will begin from the 1st week of March.”