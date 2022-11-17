PMV Eas-E: India’s most affordable EV launched at Rs 4.79 lakh

If I will tell you that India’s most affordable EV costs less than Rs 5 lakh, you might not believe that. However, PMV electric which is a Mumbai-based EV start-up has launched an electric microcar and it costs just Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of design, the PMV Eas-E electric microcar offers a tallboy design and can accommodate 2 passengers (including the driver). The headlights are circular in shape and are located below the LED light bar. The LED light bar runs from the left to the right of the car (front side). A T-shaped grille is present on the car and the brand logo sits just below the LED light. The backlights of the car are also circular in shape and are located at the bottom of the back panel. The company has started bookings of the car at just Rs 2000 and the introductory price is limited to the first 10,000 bookings. PMV electric has claimed that it has received 6,000 pre-orders from India as well as from overseas.

A battery pack of 48V along with an electric motor powers the car. The maximum torque available on the car is 50Nm while the top speed is 70kmph. In terms of acceleration, the EV can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just under 5 seconds. The car gets three range options 120/ 160/ 200km. A 15A charger can fully charge the EV in a matter of just under 4 hours. The charging slot is located at the right side of the car above the rear wheel. The EV measures 2915mm in length and weighs around 550kg.

When it comes to the features of the electric car, the PMV Eas-E gets multiple driving modes, LCD instrument cluster, infotainment screen, cruise control, air conditioner, power windows, seatbelts, front disc brakes, remote parking assist, Bluetooth, navigation and much more.