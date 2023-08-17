Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 gets launched in India, Check the new features

Ola has launched its new generation of Ola S1 Pro electric scooter in India at just Rs 1.48 lakh. The new update brings fresh changes in terms of motor, battery pack, chassis and many more. Users also get an increased battery backup on the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2.

Speaking about the changes in the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2, we get a new platform that is also offered in the S1 X and S1 Air. We also get a conventional telescopic fork instead of a single-sided front suspension. Because of the new frame, the spine section of the electric scooter has dissapered and now users get a flat floorbed. This makes the weight of the scooter at 116kg instead of 121kg. However, the boot space of the scooter has decreased to 34 litres (which is a drop by 2 litres).

When it comes to power, we get a hike in power due to change in motor. The motor now produces 5kW continuous and 11kW peak output against 5.5kW continuous and 8.5kW of peak output in the previous motor. The top-speed has increased to 120kmph (against its 116kmph). In terms of acceleration, the S1 Pro Gen 2 reaches 40kmph from zero in 2.6 seconds.

Even though the battery capacity of the electric scooter remains the same as earlier, there has been an improvement in the efficiency. The current range of the electric scooter has increased to 195km. This means that in an eco mode the scooter can go up to 180km. However, the charging time on the electric scooter is more or less the same. It takes 6.5 hours to charge the scooter from 0-100 percent.

When it comes to the price of the second-generation of S1 Pro, it is costlier by Rs 8000. The bookings of the scooter have opened and the deliveries will start from mid-September, said Ola.