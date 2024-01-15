Kia Seltos rival Hyundai Creta facelift to launch in India tomorrow

Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to launch in India tomorrow, January 16, 2024. The company has already revealed that the updated Creta model will be coming in trims of E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). The Hyundai Creta will take on the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and others in the mid-size SUV segment.

Hyundai Creta facelift 2024

Hyundai has updated the exterior of the all-new Creta with a new design. The front, real profile has received updates while the side designs are mostly the same. The front has received a new large grill with full-width DRLs, connecting split LED headlamps, a redesigned bumper, and a silver faux skid plate. At the rear, it gets connecting LED taillights, a tweaked rear bumper, a shark-fin antenna, a high-mounted stop lamp, and a rear wiper with a washer.

As for the colour options, the Creta facelift will be made available in seven exterior paint hues including, Robust Emerald Pearl (new), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Atlas White with black roof.

On the inside, the Creta facelift gets a thoroughly revamped cabin with a redesigned dashboard and centre console layout. Feature-wise, the SUV will come loaded with a twin 10.25-inch display setup for infotainment and instrument cluster, multi-spoke steering wheel, new aircon panel with revised vents, updated seat upholstery, 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Creta facelift will get three powertrains– a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Meanwhile, the transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has opened the bookings for the SUV for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The customers can get the SUV in an estimated period of up to 18 weeks after launch.