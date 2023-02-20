Nissan Magnite gets an update, now compliant with BS6 Phase 2 norms

The Nissan Magnite has received a new update and is introduced in the Indian market. Now the compact SUV is compliant with the latest BS6 Phase 2 norms. Along with the engine update, the Magnite also received some update in the safety features. The prices of the Nissan Magnite have also been revised.

What’s new in the SUV

The Nissan Magnite gets traction control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle dynamic control across all its variants. The features were earlier available in upper variants only. However, the LED fog lamps are limited to the top-spec XV Premium variant. Other changes include omission of two tweeters, rear parcel tray in the mid and XL.

Engine

The new Nissan Magnite carries forward the two petrol engines that were earlier available in its predecessor. The first engine is the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine while the 2nd engine is the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both the engines offer 5 speed manual transmissions. However, automatic transmission is available in only in 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Price

The new variants get a price hike up to Rs 20,500, reported carwale. The 2022 model of Magnite gets benefit up to Rs 72,000. The range of the 2022 model starts at Rs 5.97 lakh.