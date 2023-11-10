Next generation Renault Duster design leaked ahead of launch, check what’s new

The design of the Renault Duster has been leaked and we now get a clear look on the design of the upcoming SUV. The global debut of the Renault Duster will take place on November 29, 2023 in Portugal. The patent image of the Duster is based on the Bigster concept that is 4.6 meters long. However, the Duster appears more compact and not stretched out.

When it comes to design, the Duster gets squared-off wheel arches, roof rails as well as spoiler. The rear quarter glass of the Renault Duster is tapered. Part of the design is blacked out and we also get a vertical ‘shadow-line’ below the mirrors.

The third generation of the Renault Duster brings multiple engine options. We get an option for three petrol engine options and that includes 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol hybrid and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine offers 120hp of power while 1.2-litre petrol hybrid offers 140hp. The top variant gets a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine (which is flex-fuel compliant) and offers 170hp which is the highest in all variants.

When it comes to seating arrangement, we get 5-seater and 7-seater version. The 7-seater version is expected to launch after the 5-seater version.

The new Duster gets a major transformation in terms of design. The newer generation of the SUV gives the appearance of a rugged off-roader. The SUV will be based on the CMF-B modular platform of Renault-Nissan. The Renault branded SUV will have a minor design difference as compared to the Dacia counterpart.

As the Duster will make a debut in India in 2025, it will directly compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and many more.