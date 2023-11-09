Lotus launches Eletre SUV in India, priced at Rs 2.55 crore

Lotus has launched its first SUV in the Indian market in the form of the Lotus Eletre SUV. The newly launched SUV is priced at Rs 2.55 crore and is the first all-electric SUV by the company to launch in India. The sportscar will be retailed and distributed by Exclusive Motors of New Delhi which also retails Bentleys in India.

The Lotus brand will be opening its first showroom in Delhi in early 2024. For those who are unknown, Lotus is currently owned by Chinese brand Geely and offers 3 EVs and 1 petrol sportscar. Lotus will be launching the Emira sportscar in 2024.

Variants and performance

The Lotus Eletre SUV is offered in three different versions- Eletre, Eletre S, and Eletre R. The sportscar is offered in two powertrains. The Eletre as well as the Eletre S get a 603hp dual-motor system with a maximum range of 600km. The torque offered is 710Nm. On the other hand, the Eletre R gets a 905hp, dual-motor setup that is paired with a 2-speed transmission. The maximum range is 490km. The torque figure is 985Nm.

In terms of acceleration, the Eletre and Eletre S can achieve 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds. On the other hand, the Eletre R can achieve 0-100kmph in 2.95 seconds. According to the claim by the company, Eletre R is the world’s fastest production electric SUV that can achieve top speed of 258kmph.

All-wheel drive as well as active air suspension is quite standard on the car. The car also gets five drive modes and a torque vectoring system. Eletre R gets a handling pack, carbon fibre pack, gloss black wheels as well as high-performance tyres. All three variants get 112kWh battery and can be charged from 10-80 percent in 20 minutes through a rapid charger. We get a 22kWh AC charger as a standard in the car.

Interior

In the interior, we get a 15.1-inch landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system that runs Lotus Hyper OS. The dashboard is split into two and mimics a split spoiler at the rear. The SUV’s interior equipment includes wireless charging, 12-way adjustable front seats, four-zone climate control, 15-speaker Dolby Atmos, ambient lighting, soft close doors, ADAS features and much more.

The car is also offered in six different interior themes and focus is given on using sustainable materials.