Kia recalls over 1.08 lakh cars over Non-Functional Digital Instrument display

Kia has issued a recall notice for around 1,09,000 cars because of an issue with the instrument display in the US. The problem might cause the vehicles to fail to comply with the US’s Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

The latest Kia recall will affect models like Kia Niro Hybrid, Niro Pling-In Hybrid, 2023 Kia Soul, Telluride, Sportage, and Sportage Plug-In Hybrid Models with instrument clusters containing a 4.2-inch LCD screen.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that the software of the instrument cluster is the cause of the issue. Along with the voltage instability, It’s causing boot errors in the screen. If the problem is not solved then the drivers might have to face a blank screen while driving. This will cause the driver to miss on all the important information related to the car.

For example, the driver might not be able to see warning messages, inputs from the tire pressure monitoring system, and other vital information.

Kia first became aware of the potential display problem in February 2023. The manufacturer first discovered 71 affected vehicles in March and six more by the middle of April. At last on April 19, the manufacturer decided to recall the vehcles.

Kia will contact the affected car owner to inform them about the recall and advise them to take their automobiles to a Kia dealer. They are expected to receive letters of notification on May 26, and Kia will mail out notices to dealers on May 1.

The vehicle’s instrument cluster will receive a software update from a service technician for free. Kia will also refund the owners of affected vehicles for any repair costs they have already incurred. 108,936 automobiles are affected by this.

