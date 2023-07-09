New Vespa GTV scooter launched: Check features, specifications

Two-wheeler manufacturer Piaggio has unveiled its new scooter Vespa GTV. This robust scooter is powered by a 300 cc engine. This engine is a single cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The company has offered attractive color options in this scooter. The new retro scooter has been launched in the European market.

There is no information about the price of the Vespa GVT yet.

Features, specifications

The new powerful Vespa GTV scooter has the traditional retro look. This new scooter is based on matte black design theme. The matte black colour theme is also seen in the alloy wheels, exhaust cover, grabrail, rearview mirror and footrest. It is equipped with LED headlights. The scooter runs on 10-inch alloy wheels and has tubeless tyres.

The other advanced features of the scooter are keyless start-stop, traction control, ABS, and a USB charging outlet. The total weight of Vespa VXL 125 is 115 kg and it has a fuel tank capacity of 7.4 liters.

This powerful scooter saves riders from getting jerks on bad roads with it’s single side arm suspension at the front and hydraulic monoshock suspension at the rear. It also gets disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear.

The scooter is also easy to ride even for short height people as the seat height is only 770 mm.

Powertrain

The Vespa GTV is offered with a single cylinder liquid-cooled 300cc engine, which generates 23.4 bhp power and 26 Nm peak torque on the road. This is the company’s retro look scooter.

Color options in Vespa GTV scooter

Two colors are currently offered in the Vespa GTV scooter. Recently the company launched its scooter Vespa VXL 125 Dual Colour. The starting price of Vespa VXL 125 will be Rs 149278 lakhs ex-showroom. It has a BS6 engine of 124.45cc.

The Vespa GTV scooter is currently available for sale in the European market. However, there is no information on when it will be introduced in India.