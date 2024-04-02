New Toyota Taisor teased ahead of launch in India on April 3

Toyota India has teased the upcoming Taisor ahead of its official launch on April 3, 2024. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based crossover was seen in a red shade with new LED DRLs and a redesigned grille in the teaser.

The teaser has shown some parts of the upcoming SUV. The Taisor seems to sport a revised front and rear bumper with reshaped LED headlamps, and redesigned taillamps. It is also seen with a fresh set of alloy wheels. It is also seen featuring roof rails, wipers, and the branding of the company at the middle of the front and rear.

Toyota has posted the teaser video on its social media page on X with the caption that reads “Get ready to #MakeYourWay. The time has come to experience a momentous phenomenon. The legacy and leadership of Toyota’s legendary SUVs has taken a whole new form.” You can watch the teaser at the end of the article.

The teaser showcased some small exterior design details without offering any details regarding its interior and features. However, we expect the soon-to-be-launched Taisor to come with a large infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree surround camera, head-up display, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and ambient lighting.

It might also feature a new theme inside the cabin and some changes like a new upholstery etc.

As per the powertrain, the Taisor might feature the same powertrain as the Fronx. However, Toyota might only offer a Natural Aspirated petrol motor along with the CNG option. There will likely be no diesel motor option available on the SUV.

Upon arrival, the Toyota Taisor will rival the likes of the Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Kia Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, and the Hyundai Venue in the segment.

Watch the video:

