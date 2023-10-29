New Honda electric scooter unveiled at Japan Mobility show

The ongoing Japan Mobility show has brought together global auto manufacturers to showcase their vision of future mobility solutions. Among the array of concept vehicles on display, Honda has revealed a new addition, the SC e: electric scooter.

While Honda has been taking a measured approach to the electric mobility revolution, the Japanese auto giant is actively working behind closed doors to develop its range of battery-powered vehicles. The SC e: electric scooter, presented at the show, remains in the concept stage.

Honda has clarified that the SC e: Concept is currently a prototype, and there are no immediate plans for its production. However, it serves as a potential glimpse into an electric scooter based on the Activa platform. In terms of design, Honda has chosen a futuristic yet understated approach, avoiding the radical visual elements often associated with concept electric vehicles.

The overall profile of the SC e: concept resembles conventional modern scooters. A full-width LED light bar at the front, bearing an illuminated Honda logo, gives the scooter a distinctive identity. To add an electric flair, blue accents can be found on the front lighting panel, handlebar, floorboard, tail section, and the “bub” motor.

While the swappable battery packs have a capacity of 1.3 kWh each, referred to as Mobile Power Packs by Honda, details regarding the motor specifications, output, and range have yet to be confirmed by the company. The scooter is expected to feature underpinnings such as telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, and a front disc and rear drum brake setup. It appears to ride on 12-inch wheels.

The SC e: concept draws visual inspiration from the EM 1e: e-scooter currently available in Europe, with the former appearing slightly larger. Notably, the concept incorporates two removable battery packs situated underneath the seat, which limits storage space for personal items.

At the same time, Honda has made it clear that the SC e: electric scooter is a concept and not scheduled for immediated production. However, its introduction hints at the company’s growing interest in electric mobility and the potential development for an electric scooter in the future, possibly based on the Activa platform.