New Hero Vida V1 electric scooters to launch in 2024

Hero Vida, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer’s electric two-wheeler division, is planning to expand its portfolio next year. The company is planning to launch more variants of the V1. The company announced that it aims to establish 100 new dealerships across the country by the year 2024.

According to a leak report, Vida is in the process of expanding the brand phase-wise. Hero Vida is planning to open new showrooms in multiple cities and sell the current line-up of V1 e-scooters. The two-wheeler manufacturer will commence the launch of newer variants of the V1 next year after the brand has established it’s sales presence.

The company launched it’s first Vida 1 electric scooter in October 2022. The company plans to gradually build a range of electric scooters based on the V1 platform. The V1 platform has been designed and developed in such a way that the brand could play with the aesthetics of the product but changing or removing body panels. So, the brand can make design changes to offer more choices to its consumer’s. The company is expected to introduce different e-scooters with different personalities like sporty, family friendly etc.

Vida could also launch some new scooter with varying battery capacities. So could be small or larger batteries. This will help the company to adjust he overall pricing of the e-scooter.

This product competes with the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and the Ola S1 Pro.

