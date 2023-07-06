Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV can change colour, watch video:

Earlier this year, the Rolls-Royce owned by Ambanis, the third all-new SUV shows different shades of colour from different angles.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani owns one of the most expensive cars in India. He is known for his unique taste in expensive things, and that can also be seen in his car collection. The Ambani family owns a range of super-elite and rare cars that include Bentley, Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, and many others. Earlier this year, a new SUV, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, was spotted, but it’s not your ordinary SUV; Ambani gave it a difference with a colour-changing treatment.

The Rolls-Royce owned by Ambanis, the third all-new SUV, shows different shades of colour from different angles. The car does not have a special paint job but a psychedelic wrap. The wrap on the car reflects different colours under different shades of light, which creates the illusion of a car changing colour.

It’s not clear who uses these wrapped vehicles, but it is likely to be Mukesh’s sons, Anant and Akash Ambani. Mukesh Ambani also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with paint that costs more than Rs 1 crore. As per a report by Cartoq, the paint job on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Tuscan Sun shade owned by Mukesh Ambani costs around Rs 1 crore. The Ambanis love to customise their vehicles. The base price of the Cullinan in India is Rs 7 crore, ex-showroom; with the taxes and the customization, the cost definitely crosses the Rs 10 crore mark.

