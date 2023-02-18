Most Expensive Harley Davidson sold for around $1 Million in an auction

The name Harley Davidson is quite familiar to anyone who loves motorcycles across the world. Secondly, the brand is associated with Americanism. It is needless to mention that the Harleys are quite expensive and cost a fortune. However, did you know that the most expensive Harley-Davidson costs around $1 million. The antique piece was sold in an auction by Mecum Auctions.

The model that was auctioned for around $1 million ($935,000) is the Harley-Davidson Strap Tank. Around 450 similar motorcycles were produced by Harley-Davidson in 1908. It is expected that less than twelve models are currently expected to be in the correct condition.

The auctioned model was discovered in 1941 as a complete motorcycle within a Wisconsin barn about 70 miles from Milwaukee by David Uihlein. It was kept in Wisconsin for the next 66 years. The Strap Tank was expertly restored with the help of Paul Freehill of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The motorcycle bears engine no. 2241 and carburettor no. 1049. The Harley-Davidson Strap Tank that was sold in the auction is finished in Gray with Red accent striping. The motorcycle has original tank, wheels, engine belt pulley, seat cover, and muffler sleeve.

The particular bike was named as Strap Tank as its oil and fuel tanks were attached to its frame with nickel straps.