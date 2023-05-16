MG Hector, Hector Plus receive a price hike, Check the updated price list

MG Hector is one of the SUVs that is quite liked by buyers in India. The company has recently hike the prices of the Hector and initial price of the SUV begins at Rs 15 lakh in India. The company has hikes the prices of Hector Plus too. Now, the prices of Hector Plus start at Rs 20.51 lakh. MG Motor India has also introduced the Shine trim which was discontinued earlier.

The new prices of the MG Hector and Hector Plus have been mentioned below.

MG Hector Variants Updated Price (Ex-showroom) Style 1.5 MT Rs 15 lakh Shine 1.5 MT Rs 16.34 lakh Shine 1.5 CVT Rs 17.54 lakh Smart 1.5 MT Rs 17.16 lakh Smart 1.5 CVT Rs 18.35 lakh Smart Pro 1.5 MT Rs 18.35 lakh Sharp Pro 1.5 MT Rs 19.81 lakh Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT Rs 21.14 lakh Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Rs 22.09 lakh Shine 2.0 MT Rs 18.59 lakh Smart 2.0 MT Rs 19.67 lakh Smart Pro 2.0 MT Rs 20.71 lakh Sharp Pro 2.0 MT Rs 22.12 lakh

The price hike of the MG Hector ranges from Rs 27,000 to Rs 61,000. The new variants reintroduced in the MG Hector range include Shine 1.5 MT, Shine 1.5 CVT and Shine 2.0 MT.

MG Hector Plus Variants Updated Price (Ex-showroom) Sharp Pro 1.5 MT 6-str Rs 20.51 lakh Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT 6-str Rs 21.84 lakh Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT 6-str Rs 22.79 lakh Smart Pro 2.0 MT 6-str Rs 21.41 lakh Smart Pro 2.0 MT 6-str Rs 22.82 lakh Smart 1.5 MT 7-str Rs 18.00 lakh Sharp Pro 1.5 MT 7-str Rs 20.66 lakh Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT 7-str Rs 21.99 lakh Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT 7- str Rs 22.94 lakh Smart 2.0 MT 7-str Rs 20.52 lakh Sharp Pro 2.0 MT 7- str Rs 22.97 lakh

The price hike of the MG Hector ranges from Rs 36,000 to Rs 76,000.

When it comes to the engine, both the SUVs share the same powertrain. The 2023 Hector is available in petrol and diesel options. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine offers 140hp of peak power and maximum torque of 250Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual and CVT transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0 litre diesel engine offers 168 hp power and 350 Nm torque coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox.