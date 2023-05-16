Hero XPulse 200 4V gets multiple updates including ride modes, dual abs and much more

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch the updated Hero XPulse 200 4V in India. The 2023 model of the motorcycle will have multiple updates along with some technical updates. The launch date of the motorcycle is expected to sometime at later weeks of this month or initial weeks of June. The price hike of the motorcycle is expected to be around five thousand as it launches in India.

What’s new on the bike

The Hero XPulse 200 4V gets a major change in terms of safety as the motorcycle now has dual channel ABS. The important part is that the ABS can be switched off according to the modes. The updated XPulse 200 4V will offer three modes- Road, Off-road and Rally mode. The Road mode offers dual channel setup for the motorcycle. On the other hand, switching to the Off-road mode switches off the rear ABS. However, in the Rally mode, the ABS is switched off for both the wheels.

In terms of hardware, the motorcycle gets a new LED headlamp and it offers better visibility. The motorcycle gets a new windscreen that is taller than the earlier. It will offer better wind protection as well. On the other hand, the updated XPulse 200 4V will also offer new knuckle guard as well as switchgear.

Engine

The Engine of the motorcycle remains the same and offers the same 200cc engine. The engine is paired with a 5 speed gearbox. It churns out 18.8 bhp of maximum power @ 8500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque @ 6500 rpm. The engine is compliant to BS6 emission norms.

In terms of colours, the motorcycle should be offered in Matte Nexus Blue, Polestar Blue and Sports Red variants (currently offered). Hero Moto Corp might introduce some new colour variant as it launches the motorcycle soon in India.