MG Hector Blackstorm officially teased; Launch on April 10

MG Motors is all set to launch the all black MG Hector Christened as Hector Blackstorm on April 10. Ahead of the official launch, the company has gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Hector Blackstorm. The new Hector Blackstorm will sport in an all black, just like the MG Astor and Gloster Blackstorm editions.

The upcoming SUV’s exterior elements have been finished in an all black exterior theme with contrasting red touches on the wing mirrors, headlamp covering, etc.

The SUV sports a dark chrome front grille with smoked-out headlamps and Piano Black roof rails. The headlamp bezels are also in dark. The tail lamps also get a smoked finish and it rides on 18-inch black alloy wheels with red brake callipers and red accents on the sides and rear. The ‘Blackstorm’ branding is seen on the side panel.

The Hector Blackstorm also features red accents on the front bumper and ORVMs, and other body parts, which provides a sportier look to the SUV.

The upcoming edition of the MG Hector is said to have a black interior and upholstery with red accents inside the cabin. The SUV could also equip a large touchscreen infotainment system, red ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, adjustable headrests, connected tech, and an all-black floor console. For safety features, the SUV will likely include a 360-degree camera, six airbags, ADAS and hill assist amongst others.

The Hector Blackstorm will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel motor. The latter put out 170 PS and 350 Nm and the former produces a maximum power output of 143 PS and 250 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer.

Upon launch, the new MG Hector Blackstorm will compete with the Hyundai N Line, Kia Seltos X Line, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India in a joint venture with JSW will be launching one new car every three to six months starting this festive season in India.