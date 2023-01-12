MG and Toyota showcase their hydrogen based cars in the Auto Expo 2023

The Auto Expo 2023 is underway and automakers are showcasing and launching their upcoming cars in it. MG Motor India as well as Toyota Kirloskar Motor has showcased their respective cars based on Hydrogen. While Toyota has showcased Mirai and Corolla Cross H2 Concept, MG India has showcased MG Euniq 7.

MG Euniq 7, a new energy vehicle (NEV) with its third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology. The Prome P390 fuel cell system built into the multi-purpose vehicle is claimed to have a range of up to 650 km.

“As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world’s leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology – Prome P390 to India,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, during the event. The Prome P390 delivers 92 kW of power and offers a peak operating efficiency of 60 percent. MG claims that the Prome P390 fuel cell system can function at a maximum of 95 degree celcius and can cold start at -30 degree celcius.

Along with Hydrogen-based vehicles like Mirai – a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) and Corolla Cross H2 Concept, fuel cell system module, the company has unveiled xEV technology vehicles like Prius and Corolla Altis were also shown during the event.

The company also displayed the newly launched Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Camry Hybrid and luxurious Vellfire.

Vellfire is equipped with a 2.5L gasoline hybrid engine and coupled with dual motors.

The company also displayed Glanza claiming a mileage of 30.61 km/kg through E-CNG technology. Another important attraction showcased by Toyota is the modified off-road concept of Hilux, the new Landcruiser LC 300.

